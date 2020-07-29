North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.87. 270,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,563,232. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

