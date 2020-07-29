North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,858. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average of $167.96.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

