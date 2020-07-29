North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Navient worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Navient by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 487,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 144,617 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 423,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. 71,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

