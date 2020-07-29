North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,085 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.55. 462,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,098,148. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

