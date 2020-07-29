North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 30.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 6.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its stake in ResMed by 18.7% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $396,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,861,731.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total value of $202,101.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,855. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RMD traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.52. 11,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,896. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

