North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $14.53 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.83. 89,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

