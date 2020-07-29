North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $4.99 Million Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,740 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,148 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000.

Shares of MDRX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,598. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,376.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.47.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

