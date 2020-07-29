North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.57.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,832. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $310.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

