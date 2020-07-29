North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,635 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Xilinx worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $713,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,343 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $379,715,000 after acquiring an additional 816,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $331,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,697,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,816 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $211,904,000 after purchasing an additional 195,268 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.38. 70,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $348,183.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,258. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.18.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

