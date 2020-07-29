Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.24

Shares of Northern Graphite Corp (CVE:NGC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

Northern Graphite Company Profile (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite project covering an area of approximately 3,662 hectares located in southeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

