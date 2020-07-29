Notis McConarty Edward Boosts Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 1.7% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded up $7.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.00. The stock had a trading volume of 451,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $183.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

