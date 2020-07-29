Notis McConarty Edward Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 108.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $609,057,000 after purchasing an additional 943,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $953,589,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 522,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,424,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $355,333,000 after purchasing an additional 464,011 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH traded up $9.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.95. 115,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,676. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.61 and a 200 day moving average of $283.53. The firm has a market cap of $291.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

