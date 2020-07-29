Notis McConarty Edward Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.79. The stock had a trading volume of 79,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,390. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.23.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

