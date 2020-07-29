Notis McConarty Edward Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,274. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.27 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $232.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra boosted their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

