Notis McConarty Edward Has $276,000 Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Fortive were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 78.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

FTV traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 97,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,259. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,441.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.