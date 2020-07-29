Notis McConarty Edward Has $419,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.7% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,440 shares of company stock worth $7,333,137. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.12. The stock had a trading volume of 52,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,831. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $137.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

