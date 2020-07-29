Notis McConarty Edward Increases Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,970,000 after acquiring an additional 885,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $858,916,000 after acquiring an additional 54,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

BDX traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.94. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

