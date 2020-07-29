Notis McConarty Edward Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.1% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,605,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,692 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE:CNI traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.21. 70,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,484. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.