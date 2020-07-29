Notis McConarty Edward Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.2% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 308,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.69. The company had a trading volume of 131,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.25 and a 200 day moving average of $291.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $311.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.57.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

