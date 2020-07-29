Notis McConarty Edward Purchases 85 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 6.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $387.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,225. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $402.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.11, for a total value of $464,592.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,880.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total value of $67,029.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,588.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,943,381. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.