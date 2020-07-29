Notis McConarty Edward Purchases New Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Notis McConarty Edward purchased a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,493,000 after purchasing an additional 857,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,361 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $789,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Cfra boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities cut their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

TJX traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 107,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,556. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

