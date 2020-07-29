Notis McConarty Edward Purchases Shares of 1,365 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Notis McConarty Edward purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $624,150,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.78. 52,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,333. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.27. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

