Notis McConarty Edward Raises Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Unilever comprises 1.3% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 49,329 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several analysts have commented on UL shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

