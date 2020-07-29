Notis McConarty Edward Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.71. The company had a trading volume of 49,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $262.71 and a twelve month high of $331.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.