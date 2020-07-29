Notis McConarty Edward Sells 3,080 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Chubb by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,347,000 after acquiring an additional 919,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 55.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,244,000 after buying an additional 3,958,065 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,554,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,399,000 after buying an additional 401,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,318,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,729,000 after buying an additional 309,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,614,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,348,000 after buying an additional 148,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

