Notis McConarty Edward Sells 710 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 1.4% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.15.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.76. 97,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,790. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

