Notis McConarty Edward Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Notis McConarty Edward purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,992,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,545,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,343,000 after acquiring an additional 72,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.90. 31,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,318. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.