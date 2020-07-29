NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,424 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $11.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $420.43. 213,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,014,714. The stock has a market cap of $258.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $147.39 and a 52-week high of $431.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.93 and its 200 day moving average is $305.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and sold 263,430 shares worth $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

