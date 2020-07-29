Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.74. 424,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,792,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $170.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $58.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

