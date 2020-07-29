Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE:PLC traded up C$0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.18. 23,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,373. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$15.58 and a 1-year high of C$31.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.08. The firm has a market cap of $690.61 million and a P/E ratio of 165.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.0900001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William John Ward purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$58,265.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$411,141.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLC shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

