Penbrook Management LLC Buys 380 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 327.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.33. The company had a trading volume of 179,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.