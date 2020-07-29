Penbrook Management LLC Has $690,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $424,440,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $257,848,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860,724 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 172.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,247,000 after buying an additional 2,228,721 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. 99,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.