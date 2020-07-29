Penbrook Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Chembio Diagnostics to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

CEMI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 76,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577,702. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $102.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.26. Chembio Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 48.02% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. Research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.