PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Earnings Results

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. PerkinElmer updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.18-1.53 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.18-1.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.94. The company had a trading volume of 65,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $115.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.