Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,000 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.02. 1,010,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,986,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $214.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.48.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

