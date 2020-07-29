Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.48.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,986,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

