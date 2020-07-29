Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 15,199 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. 188,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

