Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.63. 95,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

