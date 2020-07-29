Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 8,556 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 31,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 187,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 37,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 261,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

