Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after buying an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,884,947,000 after buying an additional 819,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,945,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 45.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.00. The company had a trading volume of 92,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,242. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.16 and its 200-day moving average is $151.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

