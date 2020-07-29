Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.23.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.74. The company had a trading volume of 78,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

