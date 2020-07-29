Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,410 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,024 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $2,199,352.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.57. 107,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,847. The stock has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average of $148.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

