Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $21.02 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 477,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,098,148. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

