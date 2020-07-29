Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 185,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

