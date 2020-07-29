Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $7.72 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,716,000 after acquiring an additional 263,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,907,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,456,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,011 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,692,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,303,000.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,293. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $170.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

