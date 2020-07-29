Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $140,743,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,538.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,157,000 after buying an additional 1,209,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,932,000 after buying an additional 787,617 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,866.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,201,000 after buying an additional 482,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,790,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,565,000 after buying an additional 473,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $90.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $94.03.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

