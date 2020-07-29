Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after purchasing an additional 872,906 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in General Dynamics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,608,000 after acquiring an additional 48,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

GD traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,802. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.53 and its 200 day moving average is $152.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.85.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

