Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 260,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after buying an additional 53,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,662,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $110.73. The company had a trading volume of 120,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,688. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.75. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.