Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 15,336 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Clorox makes up about 0.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Clorox worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 242.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $1,149,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.95. 26,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,937. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $232.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.31.

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.