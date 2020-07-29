Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 25,955 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 132,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. 129,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,667,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

